Sri Lanka Lifts Vehicle Import Ban Amid Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has officially lifted its vehicle import ban, implemented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's strain on foreign exchange reserves, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision, taking effect on February 1, comes as the government seeks to improve its economic situation following a severe forex crisis.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's recent gazette announced the end of the ban, allowing only trucks, buses, and double cabs in the initial stage, while allocating USD 1.2 billion for these imports.

