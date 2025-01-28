Sri Lanka Lifts Vehicle Import Ban Amid Economic Recovery
Sri Lanka has lifted its 2020 vehicle import ban to ease foreign exchange pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting February 1, only trucks, buses, and double cabs will be allowed in the first phase. The government plans to spend USD 1.2 billion on imports, keeping an eye on dollar reserves.
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has officially lifted its vehicle import ban, implemented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's strain on foreign exchange reserves, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The decision, taking effect on February 1, comes as the government seeks to improve its economic situation following a severe forex crisis.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's recent gazette announced the end of the ban, allowing only trucks, buses, and double cabs in the initial stage, while allocating USD 1.2 billion for these imports.
