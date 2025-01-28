Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Logistics Sector: Strategic Alliances for a Robust Future

Messe Stuttgart partners with Startup India for LogiMAT India 2025, aiming to enhance the logistics ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on increasing funding, aligning with global standards, and supporting India’s vision for 2047. Despite current funding challenges, the logistics market is poised for significant growth, aiming for a USD 357.3 billion valuation by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Messe Stuttgart has announced an alliance with Startup India for the logistics exhibition LogiMAT India 2025, aiming to elevate India's supply chain ecosystem by boosting funding and investor confidence.

The partnership intends to empower industries and startups to improve operational efficiency and align with global standards, supporting India's vision for 2047 and aiming for a top 25 spot in the Logistics Performance Index by 2030.

Although logistics funding has declined significantly post-pandemic, projections estimate the market's revenue to reach USD 357.3 billion by 2030, highlighting significant growth potential in India's logistics sector.

