Revitalizing India's Logistics Sector: Strategic Alliances for a Robust Future

Messe Stuttgart has announced an alliance with Startup India for the logistics exhibition LogiMAT India 2025, aiming to elevate India's supply chain ecosystem by boosting funding and investor confidence.

The partnership intends to empower industries and startups to improve operational efficiency and align with global standards, supporting India's vision for 2047 and aiming for a top 25 spot in the Logistics Performance Index by 2030.

Although logistics funding has declined significantly post-pandemic, projections estimate the market's revenue to reach USD 357.3 billion by 2030, highlighting significant growth potential in India's logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)