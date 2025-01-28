Left Menu

Hatsun Agro Product Expands Reach with Milk Mantra Acquisition

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has acquired Milk Mantra Dairy, expanding its presence in eastern India. This acquisition provides HAP with two processing facilities in Odisha and strengthens its procurement and distribution network. The move also aligns with HAP's strategy to grow its market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:23 IST
Hatsun Agro Product Expands Reach with Milk Mantra Acquisition
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) announced the completion of its acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy and the 'Milky Moo' brand, marking a significant expansion into eastern India's dairy industry.

This strategic acquisition provides HAP access to two processing facilities in Odisha, enhancing its procurement and distribution capabilities.

HAP's Chairman, R G Chandramogan, highlighted that the deal will expand the company's reach beyond South and West India into northern Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and neighboring states. Financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025