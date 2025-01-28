Hatsun Agro Product Expands Reach with Milk Mantra Acquisition
Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) has acquired Milk Mantra Dairy, expanding its presence in eastern India. This acquisition provides HAP with two processing facilities in Odisha and strengthens its procurement and distribution network. The move also aligns with HAP's strategy to grow its market reach.
Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) announced the completion of its acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy and the 'Milky Moo' brand, marking a significant expansion into eastern India's dairy industry.
This strategic acquisition provides HAP access to two processing facilities in Odisha, enhancing its procurement and distribution capabilities.
HAP's Chairman, R G Chandramogan, highlighted that the deal will expand the company's reach beyond South and West India into northern Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and neighboring states. Financial specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed.
