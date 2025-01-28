Automakers Advocate for Green Policies in Union Budget
Automakers are urging the government for merit-based policies to support a variety of green technologies and alternative fuels. They emphasize the need for electric vehicle infrastructure and budgetary measures to boost consumer income. The Union Budget is seen as a chance to address these critical industry requirements.
- Country:
- India
Automakers are pressing the government for merit-based policies that support a full spectrum of green technologies and alternative fuels. This plea comes as the automotive sector seeks accelerated growth in sustainable mobility solutions, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget.
Industry leaders have highlighted a deceleration in growth, calling for budgetary initiatives to increase consumer disposable income. Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati emphasizes merit-based policies to boost the adoption of greener technologies. Meanwhile, Skoda Auto Volkswagen's Piyush Arora underscores the need for a favorable tax structure to benefit diverse automotive technologies.
The call for enhancing electric vehicle infrastructure is loud, with Volvo Car India's Jyoti Malhotra stressing investment in consumer spending and EV adoption. Industry players see the Union Budget as an opportunity to implement forward-thinking measures to keep India competitive on the global stage, particularly in green mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
