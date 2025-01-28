Tata Steel Faces Challenges Amid Shifting Market Dynamics

Tata Steel management projected flat realisations for the Indian market in the fourth quarter, with potential for improvement depending on upcoming Union budget changes or government safeguards.

In policy developments, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies has initiated an investigation into steel imports, aiming to counteract low-cost foreign entries. Tata Steel's European operations foresee declining realisations due to contractual renewals and market adjustments.

Despite reduced profits linked to lower income, Tata Steel is committed to controlling input costs and enhancing operational efficiency globally, amidst fluctuating market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)