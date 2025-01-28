Vizhinjam: India's Future Gateway to Maritime Supremacy
Kerala's Vizhinjam port is on track to become India's largest port, fundamentally transforming the maritime industry. Its strategic location allows handling of large vessels, potentially capturing 15% of India's container transshipment. The port promises to boost Kerala's economy and position India as a global maritime leader.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Vizhinjam is set to become India's largest port within the upcoming decade, marking a monumental shift in the nation's port trade. He emphasized its natural deep-water capabilities and proximity to global shipping lanes as critical factors.
During the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 held at Hyatt Regency, Balagopal highlighted the port's potential to elevate India in the global logistics market. Currently designed to handle one million TEUs, Vizhinjam aims to expand to 6.2 million, challenging the dominance of Colombo and Dubai.
Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Adani Ports SEZ CEO Pranav Choudhary outlined ambitious plans to transform Vizhinjam into a global maritime hub, further boosting Kerala's bid to become a trillion-dollar economy with improved infrastructure and strategic foresight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajith Kumar's Racing Triumph: A Proud Moment for Indian Motorsports
South Korea to Upgrade Airport Landing Systems
China's Import Expansion: A Continued Growth Journey
Blaze Engulfs Bombay Duck Hotel in Thane: No Injuries Reported Except Hotel Cat
China's exports grew 10.7% in December, beating estimates ahead of uncertainty over trade tariffs, reports AP.