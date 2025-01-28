Left Menu

Vizhinjam: India's Future Gateway to Maritime Supremacy

Kerala's Vizhinjam port is on track to become India's largest port, fundamentally transforming the maritime industry. Its strategic location allows handling of large vessels, potentially capturing 15% of India's container transshipment. The port promises to boost Kerala's economy and position India as a global maritime leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:30 IST
Vizhinjam: India's Future Gateway to Maritime Supremacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Vizhinjam is set to become India's largest port within the upcoming decade, marking a monumental shift in the nation's port trade. He emphasized its natural deep-water capabilities and proximity to global shipping lanes as critical factors.

During the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 held at Hyatt Regency, Balagopal highlighted the port's potential to elevate India in the global logistics market. Currently designed to handle one million TEUs, Vizhinjam aims to expand to 6.2 million, challenging the dominance of Colombo and Dubai.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Adani Ports SEZ CEO Pranav Choudhary outlined ambitious plans to transform Vizhinjam into a global maritime hub, further boosting Kerala's bid to become a trillion-dollar economy with improved infrastructure and strategic foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025