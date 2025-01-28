Vizhinjam: India's Future Gateway to Maritime Supremacy

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that Vizhinjam is set to become India's largest port within the upcoming decade, marking a monumental shift in the nation's port trade. He emphasized its natural deep-water capabilities and proximity to global shipping lanes as critical factors.

During the Vizhinjam Conclave 2025 held at Hyatt Regency, Balagopal highlighted the port's potential to elevate India in the global logistics market. Currently designed to handle one million TEUs, Vizhinjam aims to expand to 6.2 million, challenging the dominance of Colombo and Dubai.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Adani Ports SEZ CEO Pranav Choudhary outlined ambitious plans to transform Vizhinjam into a global maritime hub, further boosting Kerala's bid to become a trillion-dollar economy with improved infrastructure and strategic foresight.

