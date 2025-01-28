Diplomatic Triumph: Colombia and U.S. Resolve Deportation Tensions

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, two Colombian Air Force planes carrying deportees from the United States landed in Bogota, signaling a resolution to recent tensions between the two countries. The resolution could see U.S. President Donald Trump lift visa restrictions and other punitive measures on Colombian citizens.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro narrowly avoided an economic downturn through negotiations over the weekend. An agreement on deportation flights was reached after both countries threatened tariffs, with the U.S. also imposing visa restrictions. The planes, arriving from San Diego and El Paso, brought back a total of 201 Colombians, the Colombian Foreign Ministry stated on X.

Among the deportees was engineer Andredy Alexander Barrientos, who expressed his aspirations for a more stable economic future in the U.S. during an airport interview. President Petro had criticized the use of U.S. military planes, viewing it as treating Colombians as criminals, and prohibited their landing. His stance led Trump to initially threaten hefty tariffs on Colombian goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)