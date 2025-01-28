Left Menu

Mumbai Contemplates Ban on Petrol and Diesel Vehicles Amid Rising Pollution

Maharashtra is considering banning petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai to address deteriorating air quality. A seven-member committee will study the feasibility of allowing only electric or gas vehicles. The decision could impact auto manufacturers and residents due to inadequate electric charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government is exploring a possible ban on petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai in response to worsening air quality. The state's decision to consider such a move follows a court directive and involves forming a seven-member committee to study the proposal.

The ban, if enforced, could significantly affect automobile manufacturers and local citizens due to the limited electric vehicle charging infrastructure and ongoing metro rail network developments. The initiative underlines the state's commitment to tackling environmental concerns and aligns with a broader trend observed in global cities.

The committee's findings are anticipated within three months, and a new policy might soon require car and bike owners to have certified parking areas, which could influence future vehicle registrations. This move reflects the urgency of addressing Mumbai's escalating traffic congestion and pollution issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

