GMR Airports Swings to Profit with Rising Traffic in Delhi and Hyderabad
GMR Airports Ltd reported a profit of Rs 202 crore for Q3 ending December 2024, reversing a loss of Rs 486 crore the previous year. Net income rose to Rs 2,081 crore, driven by increased passenger traffic at Delhi and Hyderabad airports. GMR also manages airports in Goa, Philippines, and Indonesia.
GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) reported a substantial financial turnaround, achieving a profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 486 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.
The company's net income saw a notable rise to Rs 2,081 crore, up from Rs 1,738 crore a year ago, largely due to increased air traffic at its Delhi and Hyderabad airports. The Delhi airport alone experienced a passenger traffic surge to 20.3 million, marking an 8.1% year-over-year increase.
Alongside its operations in Delhi and Hyderabad, GMR manages Goa airport, as well as facilities in the Philippines and Indonesia, contributing to its overall growth trajectory.
