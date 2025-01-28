GMR Airports Swings to Profit with Rising Traffic in Delhi and Hyderabad

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) reported a substantial financial turnaround, achieving a profit of Rs 202 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 486 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company's net income saw a notable rise to Rs 2,081 crore, up from Rs 1,738 crore a year ago, largely due to increased air traffic at its Delhi and Hyderabad airports. The Delhi airport alone experienced a passenger traffic surge to 20.3 million, marking an 8.1% year-over-year increase.

Alongside its operations in Delhi and Hyderabad, GMR manages Goa airport, as well as facilities in the Philippines and Indonesia, contributing to its overall growth trajectory.

