Left Menu

Railways Steer Millions to Maha Kumbh Mela with Unprecedented Train Services

Indian Railways is operating 360 trains, including 190 special ones, to manage the crowd at the Maha Kumbh Mela during 'Mauni Amavasya'. Infrastructure worth Rs 5,000 crore has been developed to facilitate seamless travel for pilgrims, including new bridges and improved passenger amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:52 IST
Railways Steer Millions to Maha Kumbh Mela with Unprecedented Train Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is mobilizing a monumental effort, operating 360 trains including 190 special services, to cater to millions visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela for 'Mauni Amavasya', said Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, on Tuesday.

The preparations for 'Amrit Snan' on Wednesday anticipate an influx of around 10 crore pilgrims. Kumar emphasized extensive measures taken to accommodate this unprecedented crowd, ensuring a train runs every four minutes across Northern, North Eastern, and North Central zones.

Kumar outlined the improvements, worth Rs 5,000 crore, made to enhance travel experience, with new bridges, track doubling, and station upgrades. Additional facilities include first aid booths, passenger amenities, and support services at Prayagraj, ensuring a smooth journey for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025