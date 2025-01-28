Railways Steer Millions to Maha Kumbh Mela with Unprecedented Train Services

Indian Railways is mobilizing a monumental effort, operating 360 trains including 190 special services, to cater to millions visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela for 'Mauni Amavasya', said Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, on Tuesday.

The preparations for 'Amrit Snan' on Wednesday anticipate an influx of around 10 crore pilgrims. Kumar emphasized extensive measures taken to accommodate this unprecedented crowd, ensuring a train runs every four minutes across Northern, North Eastern, and North Central zones.

Kumar outlined the improvements, worth Rs 5,000 crore, made to enhance travel experience, with new bridges, track doubling, and station upgrades. Additional facilities include first aid booths, passenger amenities, and support services at Prayagraj, ensuring a smooth journey for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)