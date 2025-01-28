Financial Markets Rally as Focus Shifts to Fed Rate Decision
London's FTSE 100 index rose as investor optimism returned, following a recent tech stock slump. The market's attention turns to the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate cut decision. Technology shares remain volatile, but strong earnings reports from key businesses may bolster confidence.
On Tuesday, London's FTSE 100 index climbed, marking its best performance in over a week as the global technology market staged a recovery. Investors are now eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate cut decision scheduled for later this week, which could influence future market movements.
The FTSE 100 rose by 0.3% to 8,533.87 points, while the FTSE 250 gained 1.1%, snapping a four-day losing streak. Household goods and home construction led sector gains, while a 0.5% slip in the pound aided exporters. Meanwhile, a new low-cost Chinese AI model has introduced uncertainty among investors.
Focus shifted to the earnings of major tech companies, crucial to stabilizing tech share prices, which have struggled since Monday. Additionally, the Fed's first anticipated rate decision of the year, expected to maintain steady lending rates, could impact markets. Meanwhile, Computacenter shares surged with its impressive profit report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Wavers Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Earnings Reports
Stocks Sway Amid Economic Data and Earnings Reports
Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Surge Amid Impressive Earnings Report
Global Markets Shake as Low-Cost Chinese AI Model Emerges
Nvidia Takes a Hit as Chinese AI Model Shakes Up Semiconductor Market