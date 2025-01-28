Left Menu

Sean Duffy: Steering Transportation Regulations into the Future

Sean Duffy has been appointed as the new US Transportation Secretary. With bipartisan support, he plans to reduce regulations, especially for self-driving cars, while enhancing safety standards. He's set to impact companies like Tesla and SpaceX, despite his promise to maintain strict supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:51 IST
Sean Duffy was confirmed on Tuesday as the nation's new Transportation Secretary, receiving strong bipartisan support in a Senate vote of 77-22. This position places him at the forefront of President Donald Trump's regulatory reform efforts and infrastructure development plans.

The former Wisconsin congressman has committed to ensuring safer Boeing planes and minimizing red tape for US companies, particularly those developing self-driving cars—although he remains firm in offering no leniency to Elon Musk, a key figure in this technology. Duffy, a 53-year-old and former reality TV star, assumes leadership at a pivotal time for the Department of Transportation.

Taking the reins of an agency with over 55,000 employees and a multi-billion-dollar budget, Duffy promised to enhance air traffic control staffing, remove diversity programs at DOT, and standardize federal rules for self-driving cars. While this could benefit firms like Tesla, Duffy stressed his commitment to rigorous oversight and maintaining a competitive stance against China in autonomous vehicle development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

