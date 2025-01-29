Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela Festival
A stampede-like incident occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Uttar Pradesh, India, leading to multiple feared casualties. The news, reported by The Hindu newspaper, highlights an unfortunate disruption at the renowned Hindu religious festival.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest Hindu religious festivals, witnessed chaos following the incident. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the situation, but the extent of casualties remains unclear at this early stage.
Local authorities are urging people to remain calm and follow safety protocols as the investigation continues. Such occurrences have cast a shadow over the festival, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
