Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela Festival

A stampede-like incident occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Uttar Pradesh, India, leading to multiple feared casualties. The news, reported by The Hindu newspaper, highlights an unfortunate disruption at the renowned Hindu religious festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 05:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident has been reported at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Uttar Pradesh, India. The Hindu newspaper, citing the news agency PTI, revealed that a stampede-like occurrence has resulted in multiple feared casualties at the site.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest Hindu religious festivals, witnessed chaos following the incident. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the situation, but the extent of casualties remains unclear at this early stage.

Local authorities are urging people to remain calm and follow safety protocols as the investigation continues. Such occurrences have cast a shadow over the festival, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025