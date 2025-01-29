Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela Festival

A tragic incident has been reported at the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Uttar Pradesh, India. The Hindu newspaper, citing the news agency PTI, revealed that a stampede-like occurrence has resulted in multiple feared casualties at the site.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest Hindu religious festivals, witnessed chaos following the incident. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the situation, but the extent of casualties remains unclear at this early stage.

Local authorities are urging people to remain calm and follow safety protocols as the investigation continues. Such occurrences have cast a shadow over the festival, which attracts millions of devotees from across the country.

