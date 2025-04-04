BJP Holds Mamata Banerjee Accountable for School Recruitment Corruption in Bengal
The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of rampant corruption in the school recruitment process. The party aimed to ensure accountability through the rule of law, while the Supreme Court recently upheld the cancellation of over 25,000 questionable teaching and non-teaching positions in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of overseeing wide-scale corruption in the school recruitment process. During a press conference, BJP leader Sambit Patra emphasized the party's commitment to accountability, stating that Banerjee would face legal action if the BJP came to power in the state.
Patra's remarks followed a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to void the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff due to recruitment irregularities. He accused Banerjee's administration of institutionalizing corruption and obstructing investigations, alleging that fair selection processes have been compromised.
The controversy stems from allegations that the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment with manipulations and fraud. The case, marked by numerous arrests and bribery claims, has become a focal point in the BJP's ongoing political battle against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with promises to ensure justice and transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition
Supreme Court to Tackle Tax Dispute Between Centre and Mineral-Rich States
Supreme Court Advocates for Prompt Compensation to Acid Attack Survivors
Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over 'Consensual Relationship' Claims
Supreme Court Urged to Establish Special Court for Maoist Leader's Trial