BJP Holds Mamata Banerjee Accountable for School Recruitment Corruption in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of overseeing wide-scale corruption in the school recruitment process. During a press conference, BJP leader Sambit Patra emphasized the party's commitment to accountability, stating that Banerjee would face legal action if the BJP came to power in the state.

Patra's remarks followed a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to void the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff due to recruitment irregularities. He accused Banerjee's administration of institutionalizing corruption and obstructing investigations, alleging that fair selection processes have been compromised.

The controversy stems from allegations that the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) conducted the recruitment with manipulations and fraud. The case, marked by numerous arrests and bribery claims, has become a focal point in the BJP's ongoing political battle against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with promises to ensure justice and transparency.

