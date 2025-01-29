Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Trump's Panama Canal Bid Stirs Controversy

Newly elected President Trump has sparked controversy by suggesting the U.S. should retake control of the Panama Canal. This claim is based on unfounded allegations of China's involvement, creating concerns about potential military intervention. Panama's government denies these assertions, emphasizing the canal's Panamanian sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent proposal to "take back" the Panama Canal has provoked significant debate, with fears of potential U.S. intervention in Panama looming large. Trump claims Panama breached a neutrality pledge made in 1999, without providing evidence of China's supposed control over the canal.

The Panama Canal, connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, is crucial for global trade, saving weeks of travel for ships. Its operation by the Panama Canal Authority is vital, especially for the U.S., which accounts for a significant percentage of the cargo passing through.

Panama has refuted Trump's claims, dismissing them as baseless and stressing the continued Panamanian sovereignty over the canal. Meanwhile, Chinese entities operate some canal entrances, but Panama reiterates the independence of these arrangements, maintaining the waterway's transparency and neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

