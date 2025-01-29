Tensions Rise: Trump's Panama Canal Bid Stirs Controversy

President Donald Trump's recent proposal to "take back" the Panama Canal has provoked significant debate, with fears of potential U.S. intervention in Panama looming large. Trump claims Panama breached a neutrality pledge made in 1999, without providing evidence of China's supposed control over the canal.

The Panama Canal, connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, is crucial for global trade, saving weeks of travel for ships. Its operation by the Panama Canal Authority is vital, especially for the U.S., which accounts for a significant percentage of the cargo passing through.

Panama has refuted Trump's claims, dismissing them as baseless and stressing the continued Panamanian sovereignty over the canal. Meanwhile, Chinese entities operate some canal entrances, but Panama reiterates the independence of these arrangements, maintaining the waterway's transparency and neutrality.

