Thailand’s High-Speed Rail Ambitions Set Sights on 2030

Thailand is preparing to begin operations of its 609-km portion of a high-speed railway linking to China through Laos by 2030, as announced by the government. Initially planned for an earlier date, construction has progressed on the segment connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The complete line, reaching the border city of Nong Khai, is crucial for connecting with China's Belt and Road Initiative. This plan, involving a $6 billion rail line through Laos to China's Kunming, was delayed due to financial, design, and pandemic challenges.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized the strategic importance of the rail development in positioning Thailand as a logistics hub, thereby strengthening its connectivity with the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)