Left Menu

Thailand’s High-Speed Rail Ambitions Set Sights on 2030

Thailand plans to launch its high-speed railway connecting to China via Laos by 2030. Currently, over a third of construction on the Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima segment is done. Part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, it aims to position Thailand as a logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:59 IST
Thailand’s High-Speed Rail Ambitions Set Sights on 2030
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is preparing to begin operations of its 609-km portion of a high-speed railway linking to China through Laos by 2030, as announced by the government. Initially planned for an earlier date, construction has progressed on the segment connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

The complete line, reaching the border city of Nong Khai, is crucial for connecting with China's Belt and Road Initiative. This plan, involving a $6 billion rail line through Laos to China's Kunming, was delayed due to financial, design, and pandemic challenges.

Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized the strategic importance of the rail development in positioning Thailand as a logistics hub, thereby strengthening its connectivity with the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025