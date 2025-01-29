L&T Technology Secures $80M Deal to Propel Digital Transformation
L&T Technology Services has secured an $80 million deal with a US manufacturer, aiming to drive digital transformation and innovation. A new Center of Excellence in India will support this initiative, enhancing global PLM and technological expansion, establishing LTTS as a leader in the dynamic field of sustainability.
- Country:
- India
L&T Technology Services Limited, a frontrunner in engineering and technology services, has clinched a major multiyear agreement worth $80 million with a US-based producer of industrial solutions. The collaboration is poised to expedite the client's digital transformation efforts using cutting-edge technologies like connected products and the digital thread.
This strategic partnership will see the emergence of a dedicated Center of Excellence in India, functioning as a global innovation hub. This facility aims to propel innovations proportionally, significantly complementing the client's digital transformation and product lifecycle management strategies.
Aligned with LTTS' 'Go Deeper to Scale Strategy', the initiative harnesses AI insights and business automation to deliver high-quality market solutions swiftly. CEO Amit Chadha highlighted the partnership as a pivotal example of LTTS' capability in fostering comprehensive digital transformation for global industry leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
