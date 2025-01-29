Maruti Suzuki Renews Leadership with Hisashi Takeuchi's Reappointment

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has confirmed that Hisashi Takeuchi will continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for an additional three-year term, effective from April 1, 2025. The decision came during the company's board meeting on January 29, 2025.

Takeuchi's leadership role, which commenced on April 1, 2022, follows the completion of Kenichi Ayukawa's term. Since joining the Board in July 2019, Takeuchi has brought his extensive experience to Maruti Suzuki, stepping up as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) from April 2021 before his promotion as MD & CEO.

A seasoned professional, Takeuchi has been with Suzuki Motor Corporation since 1986, enriching the company with his expertise in international operations and overseas markets. His reappointment marks a continued phase of strategic leadership for Maruti Suzuki.

(With inputs from agencies.)