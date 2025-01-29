Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Renews Leadership with Hisashi Takeuchi's Reappointment

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for another three years starting April 1, 2025. Takeuchi, with extensive international experience, has been on the board since 2019 and initially became MD & CEO in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:57 IST
Maruti Suzuki Renews Leadership with Hisashi Takeuchi's Reappointment
Hisashi Takeuchi
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has confirmed that Hisashi Takeuchi will continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for an additional three-year term, effective from April 1, 2025. The decision came during the company's board meeting on January 29, 2025.

Takeuchi's leadership role, which commenced on April 1, 2022, follows the completion of Kenichi Ayukawa's term. Since joining the Board in July 2019, Takeuchi has brought his extensive experience to Maruti Suzuki, stepping up as Joint Managing Director (Commercial) from April 2021 before his promotion as MD & CEO.

A seasoned professional, Takeuchi has been with Suzuki Motor Corporation since 1986, enriching the company with his expertise in international operations and overseas markets. His reappointment marks a continued phase of strategic leadership for Maruti Suzuki.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025