Maruti Suzuki's Record-Breaking Profits and Sales Surge

Maruti Suzuki India announced a significant 16% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,727 crore in the December quarter. This surge follows higher sales figures and marks a key financial milestone for the country's automotive giant.

The company reported that its total revenue from operations in the third quarter rose to Rs 38,764 crore, a substantial improvement from Rs 33,513 crore in the corresponding period last year. Standalone net profit for the quarter was Rs 3,525 crore.

Breaking sales records, the company sold 5,66,213 vehicles, with exports reaching a new high of 99,220 units. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Maruti achieved the highest-ever sales volumes and net profit. The amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat and continued leadership under Hisashi Takeuchi are also notable developments.

