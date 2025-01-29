Adani Power Sparks Growth with Rising Profits and Bold Expansion Plans
Adani Power reported a 7% rise in consolidated net profit for Q3 FY25, reaching Rs 2,940 crore, driven by higher electricity sales volumes. The company is targeting over 30 GW capacity by 2030 and plans to raise significant funds through NCDs and equity offerings.
Adani Power announced a notable 7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,940 crore for the December quarter, attributing the growth to rising electricity sale volumes and increased revenues.
The company's total consolidated revenue for Q3 FY25 rose by 11% to Rs 14,833 crore compared to Rs 13,355 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This boost is primarily due to higher power sale volumes, which grew 8% to 23.3 billion units, fueled by improved power demand and enhanced operating capacity.
CEO SB Khyalia highlighted the company's strategic steps towards achieving a generation capacity target exceeding 30 GW by 2030, including backward integration into mining and digitalization efforts. The board also approved raising funds up to Rs 11,000 crore through nonconvertible debentures and equity offerings to support these goals.
