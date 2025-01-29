Left Menu

Spain's Economic Surge: Outpacing Eurozone Peers

Spain's economy witnessed a significant expansion of 3.2% in 2024, surpassing eurozone peers. This growth, propelled by tourism, agriculture, and exports, led to a forecast revision. The growth persists despite rising living costs and housing crisis. Analysts note slow GDP per capita growth since 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:36 IST
Spain's Economic Surge: Outpacing Eurozone Peers
Representative Image Image Credit:

Spain's economy is experiencing a notable expansion, growing by 3.2% in 2024, surpassing official forecasts and outperforming its eurozone counterparts, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute.

The growth is attributed to a tourism surge, a robust agriculture sector, and increased exports. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced this week that the government is set to increase its economic forecast from the current 2.4% due to these positive indicators.

Despite the positive growth, the country faces challenges with a rising cost of living and housing crisis impacting living standards. Analysts also critique the slow GDP per capita growth which has only increased by around 4% since 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025