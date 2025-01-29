Spain's Economic Surge: Outpacing Eurozone Peers

Spain's economy is experiencing a notable expansion, growing by 3.2% in 2024, surpassing official forecasts and outperforming its eurozone counterparts, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute.

The growth is attributed to a tourism surge, a robust agriculture sector, and increased exports. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced this week that the government is set to increase its economic forecast from the current 2.4% due to these positive indicators.

Despite the positive growth, the country faces challenges with a rising cost of living and housing crisis impacting living standards. Analysts also critique the slow GDP per capita growth which has only increased by around 4% since 2007.

