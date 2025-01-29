Spain's Economic Surge: Outpacing Eurozone Peers
Spain's economy witnessed a significant expansion of 3.2% in 2024, surpassing eurozone peers. This growth, propelled by tourism, agriculture, and exports, led to a forecast revision. The growth persists despite rising living costs and housing crisis. Analysts note slow GDP per capita growth since 2007.
Spain's economy is experiencing a notable expansion, growing by 3.2% in 2024, surpassing official forecasts and outperforming its eurozone counterparts, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute.
The growth is attributed to a tourism surge, a robust agriculture sector, and increased exports. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo announced this week that the government is set to increase its economic forecast from the current 2.4% due to these positive indicators.
Despite the positive growth, the country faces challenges with a rising cost of living and housing crisis impacting living standards. Analysts also critique the slow GDP per capita growth which has only increased by around 4% since 2007.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- economy
- growth
- tourism
- agriculture
- exports
- GDP
- Eurozone
- unemployment
- forecast
ALSO READ
Russian Agriculture: A Leadership Shake-Up Amid Export Ambitions
Interest Equalisation Scheme Extension Could Boost Indian Exports
Vietnam's Rice Exports Face Unprecedented Drop in 2023
India's Electronics Exports Hit New Highs in December 2024
Latin America and Caribbean Exports Grow by 4.1% in 2024, Driven by Higher Volumes Amid Price Stagnation