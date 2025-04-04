Left Menu

Surat's Diamond Dilemma: U.S. Tariffs Cast Shadow on India's Gem Exports

India's diamond polishing hub, Surat, faces economic turmoil due to new U.S. tariffs on gem and jewellery exports. This threatens thousands of jobs, as the U.S. accounts for a significant share of India's exports. Industry leaders foresee short-term losses and are exploring alternate markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:22 IST
Surat's Diamond Dilemma: U.S. Tariffs Cast Shadow on India's Gem Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Surat, India's diamond polishing center, is under duress as new U.S. tariffs on gem and jewellery exports pose a major threat. The imposition of a 27% tariff by the U.S., a key market consuming over 30% of India's exports, has sparked widespread concern in the industry.

The ripple effect is pronounced in Surat, where the economy heavily relies on diamond polishing and trading, employing a vast workforce. The city's position as a global diamond processing leader is at risk, with experts predicting inevitable job losses, echoing the industry's struggles during the 2008 financial crisis.

With the U.S. being a major export market for India, finding alternative buyers becomes paramount. However, industry stalwarts acknowledge that no single market can fully replace the U.S. demand. The industry's immediate challenge lies in adjusting production levels and salvage existing orders amid rising tariffs and declining imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025