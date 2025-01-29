Skill Craft Summit 2025: New Indian Generation Leading Global Change

The Skill Craft Summit 2025, hosted at Amity University in Dubai, has set a new benchmark in global leadership and innovation. With 16-year-old Arhaan Ashish Jain at the helm, the event brought together over 40 international thought leaders to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

This summit wasn't just a collaborative effort; it was a celebration of India's new generation, bold and innovative, poised to lead on the world stage. It explored crucial themes including AI transformations, future leadership skills, and sustainability, providing attendees with actionable strategies to succeed.

Highlighted by powerful talks from global leaders like Deepak Bagla and Andrea Prazakova, the event underscored India's capacity as an innovation hub. The summit also featured comprehensive workshops on AI, climate tech, and healthcare innovations, demonstrating the synergy between technology and purposeful action.

A stand-out feature was the Startup Pitch Competition, where young Indian entrepreneurs presented solutions for pressing global issues, epitomizing the spirit of the 'Startup India' movement. The event's success was fueled by partnerships with major sponsors, reflecting the collaborative essence of New India's future.

In his reflection, Jain articulated the event's transformative impact, proudly representing a nation at the forefront of sustainable innovation. The Skill Craft Summit 2025 was a blueprint for empowering leaders, shaping a world driven by a visionary new Indian generation.

