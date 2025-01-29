Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Festival

Nearly 40 bodies have been brought to a hospital after a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, India. The local government has yet to officially announce the casualties, hours after the incident, as pilgrims rushed to take a dip in a holy river.

Akhara members gather at Triveni Sangam to take 'Amrit snan'. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

A tragic stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh festival in India's Uttar Pradesh, resulting in nearly 40 bodies being transported to a hospital morgue. This was confirmed by three police sources speaking to Reuters.

The local government has not issued an official casualty announcement, although the incident happened nearly twelve hours ago. The chaotic rush occurred as pilgrims attempted to bathe in a sacred river.

The delay in communication has led to growing frustration among families and attendees seeking information. The tragedy underscores the pressing need for improved crowd control and safety measures during large religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

