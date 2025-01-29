Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nine Indian Nationals in Saudi Arabia

Nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident near Jizan, Saudi Arabia. The Indian consulate in Jeddah is providing support and has set up a helpline for affected families. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his condolences and promised full support to the families involved.

In a tragic incident near Jizan, western Saudi Arabia, a road accident claimed the lives of nine Indian nationals, the Indian mission in Jeddah reported on Wednesday.

The Indian consulate has pledged full support to the victims' families, maintaining contact with authorities and setting up a helpline for further assistance. A statement on the social media platform X expressed condolences and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared his grief over the loss and assured that the Consul General in Jeddah is offering comprehensive support to the affected families in this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

