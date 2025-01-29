Left Menu

Tata Motors Sees 22% Drop in Q3 Profit

Tata Motors reported a 22% decline in consolidated net profit for Q3 2024, amounting to Rs 5,578 crore. The company's revenue saw a slight increase to Rs 1,13,575 crore, though expenses also rose, reaching Rs 1,07,627 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:43 IST
Tata Motors Sees 22% Drop in Q3 Profit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has reported a 22% dip in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant decrease from the Rs 7,145 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Despite the fall in profit, Tata Motors' consolidated revenue from operations rose slightly to Rs 1,13,575 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenues of Rs 1,10,577 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, according to their latest regulatory filing.

The company also highlighted a rise in total expenses for Q3, which amounted to Rs 1,07,627 crore, an increase from Rs 1,04,494 crore a year earlier. This financial performance has been closely observed by stakeholders in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025