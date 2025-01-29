Tata Motors Sees 22% Drop in Q3 Profit

Tata Motors has reported a 22% dip in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This marks a significant decrease from the Rs 7,145 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year.

Despite the fall in profit, Tata Motors' consolidated revenue from operations rose slightly to Rs 1,13,575 crore. In comparison, the company had posted revenues of Rs 1,10,577 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, according to their latest regulatory filing.

The company also highlighted a rise in total expenses for Q3, which amounted to Rs 1,07,627 crore, an increase from Rs 1,04,494 crore a year earlier. This financial performance has been closely observed by stakeholders in the automotive sector.

