Air India Set to Resume Direct Flights to Tel Aviv

Air India is set to resume its direct flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv starting March 2. Previously suspended due to Middle East tensions, the five weekly flights will use Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. The move follows necessary approvals amid a proposal for Mumbai-Tel Aviv flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced the resumption of its direct flights from New Delhi to Tel Aviv, commencing on March 2. This comes after the airline halted the service last August due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the carrier will operate five weekly flights on this route, utilizing its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which offers 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class.

The flights will run on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, marking a significant return following the necessary approvals. Furthermore, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz has advocated for direct flights from Mumbai to Tel Aviv with Air India and Israel's El Al airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

