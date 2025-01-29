Left Menu

Nextech Human Capital Summit 2025: Elevating Work in the AI Age

The fifth edition of the Nextech Human Capital Summit 2025 will be held on February 19th and 20th in Gurugram. With over 80 speakers and 2,000 attendees, the summit focuses on technology and talent, highlighting India's potential as a human capital hub. Engaging sessions and industry leaders will guide these discussions.

The Economic Times is preparing for the much-anticipated Nextech Human Capital Summit 2025, returning for its fifth edition on February 19th and 20th. Hosted at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, the summit is poised to draw over 2,000 attendees and feature over 80 influential speakers.

Focused on the crucial intersection of technology and talent, the event is themed 'Elevate Work in the AI Age.' It aims to spotlight India's potential as the world's largest human capital hub. Attendees will engage with case studies, panel discussions, and fireside chats by industry pioneers on economic growth, equity, climate action, and workforce well-being.

Esteemed speakers such as Ray Wang, Alexandra Levit, and Ashneer Grover will provide insights, while initiatives like the Leaders League forum and Nextech Masterclass Series will explore future HR Tech trends. For further details and registration, visit the specified website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

