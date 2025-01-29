Airlines Resume Flights Amid Middle East Ceasefire
Following a ceasefire in the Middle East, several airlines are cautiously restarting flights to the region after previous suspensions due to conflict. Aegean, Air France-KLM, and Emirates are among those resuming services while others like Cathay Pacific and British Airways continue suspensions. This marks a tentative step toward normalcy.
With a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas now in place, airlines are cautiously resuming flights to the Middle East, a region still fraught with tensions. Several airlines had previously suspended operations due to intensified conflict, impacting travel plans globally.
The Greek carrier Aegean Airlines had canceled flights to and from Beirut until late March. Meanwhile, Air France-KLM is gradually resuming connections with Tel Aviv and plans in place to restore Paris-Beirut routes soon. Emirates is also rolling out additional flights to Beirut from April, reflecting improving regional stability.
However, some airlines like Cathay Pacific have extended suspensions of their Tel Aviv flights until 2025, indicating varying assessments of regional risks. As the sector adjusts, airlines must weigh safety with rising demand for travel in the evolving geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
