Maritime Education Boost: University Teams Up with Vadhvan Port

The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and Vadhvan Port Project Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding to provide skill-based training to students. The initiative will develop essential programs meeting Vadhvan Port needs and aims to create a skilled workforce, enhancing maritime sector employment and trade capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane/Palghar | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:17 IST
The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University and Vadhvan Port Project Ltd have joined hands to offer skill-based training to students, according to a statement by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

This collaboration aims to craft specialized training programs tailored to the operational needs of Vadhvan Port, thereby fostering employment opportunities and preparing students for the maritime industry's demands.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shantanu Thakur underscored the significance of strategic projects like Vadhvan Port, emphasizing the government's commitment to enhancing trade capacity and elevating India's global trade profile through supportive policy and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

