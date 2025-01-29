Left Menu

Odisha's Investment Surge: 145 MoUs Set to Transform State Economy

Odisha has signed 145 MoUs with various companies, proposing investments of Rs 12.89 lakh crore, generating employment for 8.94 lakh people. The state's recent business summit also attracted 448 investment intents valued at Rs 3.84 lakh crore, promising further employment and socio-economic growth.

Odisha's Investment Surge: 145 MoUs Set to Transform State Economy
The Odisha government has inked 145 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies for an investment of Rs 12.89 lakh crore, projected to create employment for 8.94 lakh people. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the conclusion of the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025' business summit.

Chief Minister Majhi highlighted that the investment proposals encompass various sectors including chemicals, textiles, and renewable energy. He emphasized that these MoUs are poised to drive significant socio-economic progress and foster inclusive growth across Odisha.

Aside from the MoUs, Odisha has also received 448 additional investment intents, totaling Rs 3.84 lakh crore, which are expected to generate an additional 3.92 lakh jobs. The summit saw participation from global representatives, confirming Odisha's appeal on the international investment scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

