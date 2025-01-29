Odisha's Investment Surge: 145 MoUs Set to Transform State Economy

The Odisha government has inked 145 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies for an investment of Rs 12.89 lakh crore, projected to create employment for 8.94 lakh people. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the conclusion of the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025' business summit.

Chief Minister Majhi highlighted that the investment proposals encompass various sectors including chemicals, textiles, and renewable energy. He emphasized that these MoUs are poised to drive significant socio-economic progress and foster inclusive growth across Odisha.

Aside from the MoUs, Odisha has also received 448 additional investment intents, totaling Rs 3.84 lakh crore, which are expected to generate an additional 3.92 lakh jobs. The summit saw participation from global representatives, confirming Odisha's appeal on the international investment scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)