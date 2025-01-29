False Hijack Alert Rattles Air India Flight

An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Mumbai mistakenly sent a hijack alert this week, prompting a swift response from security agencies.

The aircraft, carrying numerous passengers, was safely guided to an isolation bay upon reaching Mumbai, where disembarkation occurred without incident. The alert, signaled by squawk code '7500', is typically reserved for hijack situations.

Sources report the code was accidentally pressed, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause. Both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security are leading the probe, amid assurances the crew was not involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)