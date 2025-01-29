False Hijack Alert Rattles Air India Flight
An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai triggered a hijack alert due to a mistakenly pressed squawk code. The incident alarmed security agencies, leading to immediate protocol activation. Despite the scare, passengers landed safely, and authorities, including DGCA and BCAS, are investigating the occurrence.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Mumbai mistakenly sent a hijack alert this week, prompting a swift response from security agencies.
The aircraft, carrying numerous passengers, was safely guided to an isolation bay upon reaching Mumbai, where disembarkation occurred without incident. The alert, signaled by squawk code '7500', is typically reserved for hijack situations.
Sources report the code was accidentally pressed, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause. Both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security are leading the probe, amid assurances the crew was not involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DGCA Tightens Grip on Akasa Air Amid Safety Concerns
Akasa Air Faces Regulatory Heat: DGCA Issues Multiple Warnings
Haveus Aerotech Achieves Major Milestone with DGCA Approval
DGCA Pioneers Advanced Air Mobility Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
Amrit Mohan Prasad Takes Helm at BCAS: A Dual Leadership Role