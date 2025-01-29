Left Menu

False Hijack Alert Rattles Air India Flight

An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai triggered a hijack alert due to a mistakenly pressed squawk code. The incident alarmed security agencies, leading to immediate protocol activation. Despite the scare, passengers landed safely, and authorities, including DGCA and BCAS, are investigating the occurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route from Delhi to Mumbai mistakenly sent a hijack alert this week, prompting a swift response from security agencies.

The aircraft, carrying numerous passengers, was safely guided to an isolation bay upon reaching Mumbai, where disembarkation occurred without incident. The alert, signaled by squawk code '7500', is typically reserved for hijack situations.

Sources report the code was accidentally pressed, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause. Both the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security are leading the probe, amid assurances the crew was not involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

