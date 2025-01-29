Brigade Enterprises' Net Profit Surges Threefold in Robust Quarter

In a remarkable achievement, Brigade Enterprises has reported a more than threefold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 236.24 crore for the December quarter. This significant financial upturn has been attributed to heightened demand in both residential and commercial property sectors.

The company's total income for the October-December period increased to Rs 1,529.68 crore, up from Rs 1,208.18 crore during the same period last year. Sale bookings have notably surged by 63%, reflecting a robust appetite for the Bengaluru-based firm's offerings.

Managing Director Pavitra Shankar highlighted the company's strategic growth across all business verticals, driven by premium project launches and aggressive land acquisition strategies. The quarter's success was notably bolstered by demand from technology, engineering, and manufacturing enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)