Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and Colombia Resolve Deportation Dispute

The Colombian air force has flown deportees from San Diego to Bogota, marking a resolution in a dispute between the U.S. and Colombia over deportation flights. The agreement, achieved through diplomatic negotiations, is set to lead to the lifting of U.S. visa restrictions on Colombian nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a significant development, the Colombian air force has facilitated the arrival of deportees from San Diego to Bogota. This move comes after diplomatic efforts resolved a contentious dispute between the United States and Colombia over deportation flights.

The recent arrivals are part of a broader agreement that is expected to lead to the lifting of visa restrictions for Colombian citizens, a measure initially imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro played a key role in averting a looming economic crisis over the weekend by engaging in successful diplomatic negotiations with U.S. counterparts, ultimately avoiding mutual tariffs and visa measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

