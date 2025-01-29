Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and Colombia Resolve Deportation Dispute
The Colombian air force has flown deportees from San Diego to Bogota, marking a resolution in a dispute between the U.S. and Colombia over deportation flights. The agreement, achieved through diplomatic negotiations, is set to lead to the lifting of U.S. visa restrictions on Colombian nationals.
In a significant development, the Colombian air force has facilitated the arrival of deportees from San Diego to Bogota. This move comes after diplomatic efforts resolved a contentious dispute between the United States and Colombia over deportation flights.
The recent arrivals are part of a broader agreement that is expected to lead to the lifting of visa restrictions for Colombian citizens, a measure initially imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro played a key role in averting a looming economic crisis over the weekend by engaging in successful diplomatic negotiations with U.S. counterparts, ultimately avoiding mutual tariffs and visa measures.
