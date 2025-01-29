Diplomatic Breakthrough: U.S. and Colombia Resolve Deportation Dispute

In a significant development, the Colombian air force has facilitated the arrival of deportees from San Diego to Bogota. This move comes after diplomatic efforts resolved a contentious dispute between the United States and Colombia over deportation flights.

The recent arrivals are part of a broader agreement that is expected to lead to the lifting of visa restrictions for Colombian citizens, a measure initially imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro played a key role in averting a looming economic crisis over the weekend by engaging in successful diplomatic negotiations with U.S. counterparts, ultimately avoiding mutual tariffs and visa measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)