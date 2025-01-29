Left Menu

Revolutionizing Train Safety: Kavach System Incorporated Into Indian Railway Act

Kavach, an Automatic Train Protection System, has been integrated into the Railway Act of 1989 through a recent Gazette notification. Initially deployed over 1,465 km in the South Central Zone, its implementation has informed new safety rules. Kavach enhances train safety, especially in adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:40 IST
Revolutionizing Train Safety: Kavach System Incorporated Into Indian Railway Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, has been officially integrated into the Railway Act of 1989 following a recent Gazette notification. This development came more than two years after the system was initially deployed on 1,465 route kilometers within the South Central Zone.

Introduced as the National ATP system in 2020, Kavach has played a pivotal role in improving train safety and operational efficiency. It's been particularly beneficial under adverse weather conditions such as dense fog, helping to prevent signal-passing issues for loco pilots.

New rules have been framed under the Railway Act to guide Kavach's implementation and the role of station masters during accidents. Notably, India's Railway Minister reported significant progress in the system's expansion, covering over 5,000 km by November 2024, with further installations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025