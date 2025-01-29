Revolutionizing Train Safety: Kavach System Incorporated Into Indian Railway Act

The Automatic Train Protection System, Kavach, has been officially integrated into the Railway Act of 1989 following a recent Gazette notification. This development came more than two years after the system was initially deployed on 1,465 route kilometers within the South Central Zone.

Introduced as the National ATP system in 2020, Kavach has played a pivotal role in improving train safety and operational efficiency. It's been particularly beneficial under adverse weather conditions such as dense fog, helping to prevent signal-passing issues for loco pilots.

New rules have been framed under the Railway Act to guide Kavach's implementation and the role of station masters during accidents. Notably, India's Railway Minister reported significant progress in the system's expansion, covering over 5,000 km by November 2024, with further installations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)