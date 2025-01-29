Left Menu

Odisha's Investment Boom: Over 145 MoUs Signed at Business Summit

The Odisha government's business summit concluded with 145 MoUs signed, totaling a proposed investment of Rs 12.89 lakh crore. Key investors include Adani and Tata Group. The summit promises significant employment opportunities and positions Odisha as a key global investment destination, marking an industrial and economic milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha has taken a significant step toward economic growth with the conclusion of its two-day business summit. The event saw the signing of 145 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies aiming to invest a staggering Rs 12.89 lakh crore in the state.

According to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these investments will create employment for around 8.94 lakh people, focusing heavily on the metal, mineral, and renewable energy sectors. Major contributors include prestigious names like the Adani Group and Tata Group, contributing to Odisha's robust economic framework.

This summit reflects Odisha's emerging role as a magnet for global investors, thanks in part to its vibrant economic policies and infrastructural development. With further government plans aimed at ensuring smooth implementation of these projects, Odisha is poised to become a powerhouse on the global investment map.

(With inputs from agencies.)

