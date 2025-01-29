UK Stock Markets Surge Amid Tech and Finance Gains

The UK's principal stock indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday, primarily driven by the technology and banking sectors. This came as the pound experienced a slight dip following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's comments on improving relations with the European Union and the United States.

Technology stocks were pivotal in the FTSE 100 edging up by 0.3%, marking its third consecutive session of gains. Chip stocks in Europe and the U.S. showed recovery after a slump caused by China's competitive DeepSeek AI tool earlier this week.

The Bank of England has postponed new regulatory measures for banks to prevent a competitive edge for the U.S., as stated by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. Financial stocks like HSBC, Barclays, and NatWest experienced notable rises. Meanwhile, the automotive sector had a significant 3.8% leap, highlighted by Dowlais Group's 7.5% surge following an acquisition announcement by American Axle and Manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)