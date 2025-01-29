Left Menu

UK Stock Markets Surge Amid Tech and Finance Gains

The UK's stock indexes closed higher, driven by technology and finance sectors. The FTSE 100 gained 0.3%, while FTSE 250 slipped slightly. Gains were also supported by U.S. and European chip stock recoveries and significant rises in financial and automotive shares. The pound dipped post finance minister's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:43 IST
UK Stock Markets Surge Amid Tech and Finance Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's principal stock indexes saw an uptick on Wednesday, primarily driven by the technology and banking sectors. This came as the pound experienced a slight dip following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves's comments on improving relations with the European Union and the United States.

Technology stocks were pivotal in the FTSE 100 edging up by 0.3%, marking its third consecutive session of gains. Chip stocks in Europe and the U.S. showed recovery after a slump caused by China's competitive DeepSeek AI tool earlier this week.

The Bank of England has postponed new regulatory measures for banks to prevent a competitive edge for the U.S., as stated by BoE Governor Andrew Bailey. Financial stocks like HSBC, Barclays, and NatWest experienced notable rises. Meanwhile, the automotive sector had a significant 3.8% leap, highlighted by Dowlais Group's 7.5% surge following an acquisition announcement by American Axle and Manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025