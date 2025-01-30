Left Menu

Shock Collision: Passenger Jet and Helicopter Crash at Reagan National

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, halting airport operations. With 60 passengers and 4 crewmen on board the American Airlines flight, a major search-and-rescue effort was launched on the Potomac River, closely monitored by President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:46 IST
Russian Mi-28 military helicopter Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

A dramatic collision between a passenger jet and a helicopter occurred at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, grounding all flights and sparking a significant rescue operation in the Potomac River.

The jet, an American Airlines flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was landing when it collided with the helicopter. As first responders rushed to the scene, President Donald Trump offered his condolences, expressing gratitude for the rescuers' efforts and pledging to monitor the developments closely.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the deployment of all available Coast Guard resources to aid in search-and-rescue operations. Reagan National, known for its scenic approach views, remains a vital airport for tourists due to its proximity to Washington D.C.'s iconic landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

