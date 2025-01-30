FIIs Balance Equities amid Continued Global Uncertainty

According to a report by Axis Capital, despite Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) engaging in extensive selling, their equity hold of the BSE500 index remained consistent at 18% during the fiscal third quarter. An apparent preference for non-Nifty stocks characterized their strategy, indicating a shift in investment preferences.

The quarter observed a net outflow of $11 billion from FIIs, yet their stake in non-Nifty stocks grew to 14.3%, marking a six-year high. However, their Nifty stock interests fell to 22.9%. Sectors such as energy, financials, automotive, and consumer goods saw intense sell-offs, while FIIs increased their holdings in IT services.

Amidst these moves, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased their stake to 16.3%, backed by monthly SIP inflows reaching a record Rs 265 billion. Notably, private promoter and government stakes in BSE500 have declined, reflecting changes in equity issuance and market performance of key corporates such as Reliance and Adani.

