FIIs Balance Equities amid Continued Global Uncertainty
Despite significant Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling, their stake in BSE500 remained unchanged in Q3, with a preference for non-Nifty stocks. The report highlighted net selling of $11 billion, focus on selling in key sectors, and rising domestic institutional investor influence.
According to a report by Axis Capital, despite Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) engaging in extensive selling, their equity hold of the BSE500 index remained consistent at 18% during the fiscal third quarter. An apparent preference for non-Nifty stocks characterized their strategy, indicating a shift in investment preferences.
The quarter observed a net outflow of $11 billion from FIIs, yet their stake in non-Nifty stocks grew to 14.3%, marking a six-year high. However, their Nifty stock interests fell to 22.9%. Sectors such as energy, financials, automotive, and consumer goods saw intense sell-offs, while FIIs increased their holdings in IT services.
Amidst these moves, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) increased their stake to 16.3%, backed by monthly SIP inflows reaching a record Rs 265 billion. Notably, private promoter and government stakes in BSE500 have declined, reflecting changes in equity issuance and market performance of key corporates such as Reliance and Adani.
