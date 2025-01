Sky Casualties: Mid-Air Tragedy Near Washington

In a tragic mid-air collision, an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter clashed on Wednesday night near Reagan Washington National Airport. Senator Ted Cruz announced fatalities, though specifics remain undisclosed.

This incident adds to a grim history of deadly airline crashes within the United States, as detailed by the U.S. National Transportation Board and the Flight Safety Foundation's Aviation Safety Network. These tragedies serve as sobering reminders of the inherent risks of air travel.

From 2001 to 2009, the U.S. witnessed several devastating crashes, including the infamous September 11 attacks and numerous others resulting in significant loss of life. This pattern of aviation disasters underscores the critical importance of continual advancements in flight safety protocols.

