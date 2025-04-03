Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Teenage Life Amid Karachi's Rising Traffic Fatalities

A teenage girl died after being hit by a speeding ambulance on Karachi's New MA Jinnah Road. The incident highlights a disturbing rise in road accidents, with 107 fatalities reported in early 2025. Authorities are taking action, issuing numerous fines and arrests to curb the trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:10 IST
Representative Image (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A tragic incident unfolded on Karachi's New MA Jinnah Road, where a speeding ambulance struck and killed a teenage girl, underscoring a growing epidemic of road accidents in the city. Emergency services rushed the victim to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries, ARY News has reported.

Muhammad Ali, the ambulance driver, is now in police custody. The aftermath saw angered bystanders vandalizing the ambulance, shattering its windows in protest. Police, including crime scene investigators, arrived at the hospital to pursue a thorough investigation, revealing the victim's identity as a domestic worker.

Karachi is facing an alarming trend in road fatalities with 107 deaths recorded just in the first 45 days of 2025. Heavy vehicles, including dumpers and trailers, are frequently involved. Enforcing stricter safety measures, traffic police have already issued thousands of fines and conducted multiple arrests in a bid to improve road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

