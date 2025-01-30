Left Menu

Markets Brace for a Mixed Bag of Global Financial Outcomes

With global markets stabilizing after the DeepSeek shock, focus shifts to monetary policies. The U.S. Fed maintained rates while the ECB and Bank of Canada may pursue rapid cuts amidst looming tariff threats from Trump. European stocks climb on strong ASML results with upcoming Apple earnings in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:01 IST
Markets Brace for a Mixed Bag of Global Financial Outcomes
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The global markets are regaining their footing after the DeepSeek shock earlier this week, prompting renewed attention on monetary policy. Tech shares have stabilized, and traders now shift their gaze towards the series of rate decisions by central banks.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve kept rates steady, as expected, with Jerome Powell's dovish remarks providing a counterbalance to the Fed's hawkish stance. This decision comes in contrast to rate cuts by Sweden's Riksbank and the Bank of Canada, although both continue to grapple with uncertainties and risks, such as inflation from U.S. tariffs.

As European traders look to the European Central Bank's decisions, they also face uncertainty from potential U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump remains a wildcard, especially with his threats against European trade practices. In the meanwhile, European stocks, buoyed by strong performances such as ASML, brace for a busy earnings day with major companies reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025