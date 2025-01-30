Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally Post-Fed Decision Holds Interest Rates

Asian shares mostly gained after the US Federal Reserve decided not to cut interest rates. The decision suggests current rates may remain for some time, benefiting the economy by lowering borrowing costs. Investors remain cautious about inflation and the U.S. economic outlook under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:33 IST
Asian Markets Rally Post-Fed Decision Holds Interest Rates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian markets largely advanced on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's announcement to maintain interest rates. This marked the first instance following several rate reductions aimed at boosting the economy since September. Several Asia-Pacific exchanges remain closed due to the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Investors are still navigating uncertainty as they evaluate the future economic landscape of the U.S. under the Trump administration. Despite the Fed's decision, a cloud of concern lingers over potential inflation and financial stability.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.6%. SoftBank's shares declined amid talks of potential involvement with OpenAI, countered by an uplift in Nissan stocks following their U.S. production cut announcement. The week saw tech stocks ride turbulent waves as Nvidia, a significant driver of the recent AI boom, swung between gains and losses. Meanwhile, American corporate giants like Starbucks and T-Mobile posted substantial earnings, providing some positive footholds in an era of economic volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025