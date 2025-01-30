Asian Markets Rally Post-Fed Decision Holds Interest Rates

Asian markets largely advanced on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's announcement to maintain interest rates. This marked the first instance following several rate reductions aimed at boosting the economy since September. Several Asia-Pacific exchanges remain closed due to the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Investors are still navigating uncertainty as they evaluate the future economic landscape of the U.S. under the Trump administration. Despite the Fed's decision, a cloud of concern lingers over potential inflation and financial stability.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 increased by 0.6%. SoftBank's shares declined amid talks of potential involvement with OpenAI, countered by an uplift in Nissan stocks following their U.S. production cut announcement. The week saw tech stocks ride turbulent waves as Nvidia, a significant driver of the recent AI boom, swung between gains and losses. Meanwhile, American corporate giants like Starbucks and T-Mobile posted substantial earnings, providing some positive footholds in an era of economic volatility.

