Tragic Collision Over Potomac: Plane and Helicopter Crash Leaves Scores Feared Dead

A tragic midair collision occurred when an American Airlines regional jet with 64 passengers collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington's Reagan Airport. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, leading to significant loss of life.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall confirmed that most of the passengers might have perished in the accident. The collision has left the nation grieving, with emotions running high as relatives await updates on their loved ones at the airport.

Investigations into the disaster are underway, with President Donald Trump raising questions about the actions of air traffic controllers and helicopter crew. Rescue efforts continue desperately amid freezing conditions and rough weather, complicating the search for possible survivors.

