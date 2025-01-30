Russian Banks Navigate Interest Rate Challenges Amid Record Profits

Russian banks have reported record annual profits, totaling 4 trillion roubles ($40.7 billion) in 2024, credited to the nation's financial sector recovery from western sanctions.

The central bank's decision to maintain a high key interest rate currently at 21%, significantly boosted the banks' net interest margins.

However, the lending growth exhibited a slowdown, largely due to increased borrowing costs that deter some companies from pursuing financing. Industry leaders like German Gref of Sberbank and Andrey Kostin of VTB have raised concerns about the effects of high interest rates and stricter regulations on profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)