Tragic Loss: Russian Champions Among Victims in Washington Crash
The Kremlin extended condolences to the families of Russian citizens killed in a plane crash in Washington. Russian ice skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died in the crash. There are currently no plans for a high-level condolence exchange between President Putin and President Trump.
The Kremlin has expressed deep condolences to the families of Russian citizens who perished in a tragic plane crash involving an American Airlines aircraft in Washington on Wednesday night.
Among the victims were renowned Russian ice skating coaches and former world champions, Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The aircraft went down into the Potomac River following a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport.
When inquired about whether President Vladimir Putin intended to extend personal condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian spokesman Peskov indicated that no high-level talks are planned at the moment.
