Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Russian Champions Among Victims in Washington Crash

The Kremlin extended condolences to the families of Russian citizens killed in a plane crash in Washington. Russian ice skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died in the crash. There are currently no plans for a high-level condolence exchange between President Putin and President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:52 IST
Tragic Loss: Russian Champions Among Victims in Washington Crash
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed deep condolences to the families of Russian citizens who perished in a tragic plane crash involving an American Airlines aircraft in Washington on Wednesday night.

Among the victims were renowned Russian ice skating coaches and former world champions, Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The aircraft went down into the Potomac River following a midair collision near Reagan Washington National Airport.

When inquired about whether President Vladimir Putin intended to extend personal condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian spokesman Peskov indicated that no high-level talks are planned at the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025