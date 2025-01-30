Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Achieves Robust Financial Growth, Strengthens Energy and Infrastructure Portfolio

Adani Enterprises Ltd reported a 6% revenue increase and a 29% EBITDA surge for nine months ending December 31, 2024, highlighting strong performance in energy transition and infrastructure sectors. The company also excelled in sustainability, ranking globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

Updated: 30-01-2025 15:16 IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the primary firm of the Adani Group, announced a significant 6% rise in revenue, reaching Rs. 72,763 crore for the nine-month span ending December 31, 2024. This reflects steady growth driven by robust operational outcomes in energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for AEL soared by 29% to Rs. 12,377 crore. This surge primarily stems from the Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) Ecosystem and Adani Airports. Meanwhile, profit before tax (PBT) increased by 21% to Rs. 5,220 crore, affirming the resilience of the company's strategic business approach.

Chairman Gautam Adani praised the achievements, attributing the success to operational excellence and a focus on sustainability. Notable progress was recorded across AEL's sectors, including successful tests at Navi Mumbai Airport and advancements in renewable energy with new wind turbine listings. AEL was also recognized for its ESG performance, ranking among the top globally.

