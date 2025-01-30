Vizhinjam Port: A Gateway to Global Shipping
The Kerala government announced plans to commission the Vizhinjam Port upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduling confirmation. Expected to be fully operational by 2028, the port's strategic location and depth make it ideal for large ships, promising economic growth and enhanced trade routes.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has announced that the Vizhinjam Port is awaiting commissioning, contingent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confirmation of a date. According to State Ports Minister V N Vasavan, the port will be inaugurated soon after the Prime Minister provides a date.
The Vizhinjam International Seaport project is set to become fully operational by 2028, completing its second to fourth phases. Vasavan stated that, once operational, a substantial portion of India's container shipments would be routed through Vizhinjam due to its significant natural advantages.
Featuring a natural depth of 20 meters, Vizhinjam allows easy docking for large ships without annual dredging. Located a mere 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes, the port is poised to become a major global port and the leading port in India, heralding economic growth and increased employment in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Army Day with Inspiring Tribute
India Set to Surpass Japan: Economic Growth on the Horizon
Spain's Tourist Boom Fuels Economic Growth Amid European Slowdown
The Acai Revolution: Women Propel Economic Growth in Ilha da Jussara
Ireland's Coalition Blueprint: Economic Growth and Social Initiatives