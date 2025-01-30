Vizhinjam Port: A Gateway to Global Shipping

The Kerala government has announced that the Vizhinjam Port is awaiting commissioning, contingent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confirmation of a date. According to State Ports Minister V N Vasavan, the port will be inaugurated soon after the Prime Minister provides a date.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport project is set to become fully operational by 2028, completing its second to fourth phases. Vasavan stated that, once operational, a substantial portion of India's container shipments would be routed through Vizhinjam due to its significant natural advantages.

Featuring a natural depth of 20 meters, Vizhinjam allows easy docking for large ships without annual dredging. Located a mere 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes, the port is poised to become a major global port and the leading port in India, heralding economic growth and increased employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)