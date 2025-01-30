Left Menu

AVP Infracon Secures 'ACUITE BBB' Rating for Future Growth

AVP Infracon Limited has been assigned 'ACUITE BBB' and 'ACUITE A3+' ratings by Acuite Ratings & Research. The company's strong operational track record and promising financial outlook position it well for sustainable growth in the infrastructure sector, including constructing expressways, highways, bridges, and flyovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:06 IST
AVP Infracon Secures 'ACUITE BBB' Rating for Future Growth
AVP Infracon Receives Positive Credit Rating from Acuite Ratings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy development, AVP Infracon Limited, a prominent player in the infrastructure development sector, has earned a long-term rating of 'ACUITE BBB' with a 'Stable' outlook and a short-term rating of 'ACUITE A3+' from Acuite Ratings & Research Limited. This rating supports the company's bank facilities valued at Rs.107 Cr.

The ratings assigned reflect the firm's robust operational history, skilled leadership, and consistent upward trajectory in business growth. Specializing in the construction of expressways, highways, bridges, and flyovers, AVP Infracon has solidified its reputation in the industry. With a strong order book, excellent profitability margins, and a formidable financial risk profile, the company is deemed well-equipped for sustainable expansion. Acuite Ratings foresees ongoing stability in AVP Infracon's performance, bolstered by its expanding order book and adept execution strategies.

Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, Managing Director of AVP Infracon Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the 'ACUITE BBB' rating, stating, "This affirms our strong financial standing and operational efficiency. The recognition highlights our ongoing growth and dedication to delivering top-tier infrastructure projects. As we advance, these ratings will propel our strategic aims—scaling operations, widening market reach, and boosting technological capacities. We are confident that this will fortify the trust of our partners, investors, and customers, allowing us to capitalize on new opportunities and cement our status as a formidable force in the infrastructure domain."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025