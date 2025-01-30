AVP Infracon Secures 'ACUITE BBB' Rating for Future Growth

In a noteworthy development, AVP Infracon Limited, a prominent player in the infrastructure development sector, has earned a long-term rating of 'ACUITE BBB' with a 'Stable' outlook and a short-term rating of 'ACUITE A3+' from Acuite Ratings & Research Limited. This rating supports the company's bank facilities valued at Rs.107 Cr.

The ratings assigned reflect the firm's robust operational history, skilled leadership, and consistent upward trajectory in business growth. Specializing in the construction of expressways, highways, bridges, and flyovers, AVP Infracon has solidified its reputation in the industry. With a strong order book, excellent profitability margins, and a formidable financial risk profile, the company is deemed well-equipped for sustainable expansion. Acuite Ratings foresees ongoing stability in AVP Infracon's performance, bolstered by its expanding order book and adept execution strategies.

Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, Managing Director of AVP Infracon Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the 'ACUITE BBB' rating, stating, "This affirms our strong financial standing and operational efficiency. The recognition highlights our ongoing growth and dedication to delivering top-tier infrastructure projects. As we advance, these ratings will propel our strategic aims—scaling operations, widening market reach, and boosting technological capacities. We are confident that this will fortify the trust of our partners, investors, and customers, allowing us to capitalize on new opportunities and cement our status as a formidable force in the infrastructure domain."

