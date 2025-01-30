L&T Achieves Record Quarterly Order Inflow, Boosts Profit Margins

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a 14% increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,359 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, bolstered by higher revenues from operations. This compares to a PAT of Rs 2,947 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a BSE filing.

The company's revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 17%, reaching Rs 64,668 crore from Rs 55,128 crore in the same quarter last year. This strong performance is attributed to a robust order book and a ramp-up in execution momentum across its various projects and manufacturing segments.

L&T set a new benchmark this quarter with its highest-ever quarterly orders at Rs 1,16,036 crore, marking a 53% year-on-year increase. Orders were secured from multiple geographies and sectors, including thermal power, renewables, and precision engineering. The group's total order book stood at Rs 5,64,223 crore as of the end of December.

